Xponance Inc. Has $5.60 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,134.47. This trade represents a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $44.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $45.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.88.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

