Xponance Inc. Purchases 3,182 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.1% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 771,000.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 338,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $980,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.18.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $54.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.