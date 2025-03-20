Kampmann Melissa S. Sells 1,155 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Kampmann Melissa S. lessened its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Workday accounts for 2.8% of Kampmann Melissa S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 562.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,447,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,097 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,679,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Workday by 1,094.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 613,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,019,000 after buying an additional 562,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,921,000 after buying an additional 524,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Workday by 340.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 655,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,199,000 after buying an additional 506,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $252.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $117,169.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,681.92. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total transaction of $1,809,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,750. The trade was a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,001 shares of company stock worth $120,614,400. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Workday from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.36.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

