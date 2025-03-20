Arvest Investments Inc. Sells 840 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Arvest Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Arvest Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $464,000. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 715,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,646,000 after buying an additional 44,453 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 57,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.51 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.91 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average is $82.32. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,745.00 and a beta of 0.01.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.