Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.81 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,603,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 387,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,601 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.61.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.