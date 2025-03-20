Kampmann Melissa S. Has $2.35 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kampmann Melissa S. reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the quarter. Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 4,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.12.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $99.19 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.30.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

