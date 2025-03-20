TAP Consulting LLC Buys 2,833 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $66.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $58.09 and a 52-week high of $72.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day moving average is $68.95.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

