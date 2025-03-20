HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUYA Stock Down 6.9 %

HUYA stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $782.12 million, a PE ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. HUYA has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

HUYA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 42.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. HUYA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,900.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa America lowered HUYA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HUYA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.68.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

