B. Riley Upgrades Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) to “Strong-Buy”

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ORN. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Orion Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th.

NYSE ORN opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $234.72 million, a PE ratio of -15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $216.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.70 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Orion Group by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,985,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 717,533 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,695,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Orion Group during the third quarter worth about $2,318,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,907,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 674,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 291,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

