Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Sells $259,042.00 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $259,042.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,730 shares in the company, valued at $49,538,081.90. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

On Monday, March 10th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $238,056.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.13, for a total value of $284,382.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $285,110.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.42, for a total transaction of $297,388.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total transaction of $300,552.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $291,788.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.90, for a total value of $282,660.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total value of $251,874.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $244,692.00.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $196.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.62 and its 200 day moving average is $186.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 545.96, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GWRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $231.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guidewire Software

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.