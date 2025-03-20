Sandy Spring Bank Invests $6.92 Million in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of XMHQ opened at $93.30 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.70 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.89. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.07.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.