Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 14,518 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 14,518 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $44.50 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $36.09 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average is $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $136.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.81%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

