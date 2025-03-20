Certus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Certus Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 7.0% of Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,720 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after buying an additional 5,471,634 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,986,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,378,000 after buying an additional 46,171 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,641,000 after buying an additional 194,506 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $970,862,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $379.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $375.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $408.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.22. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $321.29 and a 1 year high of $429.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

