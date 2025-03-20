Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 6,496 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,480 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.28. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Hsbc Global Res lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,002.50. This represents a 63.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

