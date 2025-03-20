C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 76.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $99.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $114.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.42%.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $803,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,740.53. The trade was a 9.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $210,941.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,226.89. This represents a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,656 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

