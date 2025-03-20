Magnetar Financial LLC Has $76.81 Million Holdings in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,245,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,435 shares during the period. HashiCorp comprises 1.8% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $76,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 331.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18. HashiCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $34.85.
Several research firms have issued reports on HCP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HashiCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Monday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.
HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.
