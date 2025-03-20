Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $5.30 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DELL. Optimist Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.4% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 143,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 910.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 31,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 529.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 11,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $98.73 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $86.93 and a one year high of $179.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.82. The stock has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Melius Research lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total transaction of $40,489,794.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,943,009.64. The trade was a 28.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 824,937 shares of company stock valued at $100,327,453 over the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

