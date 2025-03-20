Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $45.37 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $45,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,488,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,670,000 after buying an additional 60,868 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,142,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,993,000 after purchasing an additional 167,028 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $311,273,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,527,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,659,000 after purchasing an additional 49,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 999,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,700,000 after purchasing an additional 73,706 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $190.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.22 and a 200-day moving average of $196.11. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $176.09 and a 52-week high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.