Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 1,098 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $54,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $227.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $209.81 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.91 and a 200 day moving average of $241.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.