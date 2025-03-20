DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Short Interest Update

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,710,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the February 13th total of 6,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 759,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in DocGo by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 26,221 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in DocGo by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 159,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DocGo by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCGO stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $287.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.08. DocGo has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $5.68.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of DocGo from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DocGo from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.85 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.89.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

