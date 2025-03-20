iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 454,570 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 308,503 shares.The stock last traded at $31.41 and had previously closed at $31.32.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.52.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,776,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,528,000 after acquiring an additional 400,792 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,930,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

