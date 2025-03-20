Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.25 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

Shares of ULCC stock opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57. Frontier Group has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $10.26.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Frontier Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frontier Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Frontier Group

In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $1,100,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 784,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,540.96. This represents a 16.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 15,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $100,457.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,536.56. The trade was a 38.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 860,982 shares of company stock worth $6,912,597 in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Frontier Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 1,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 251.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

