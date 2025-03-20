SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Trading Up 3.7% – Should You Buy?

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.74. 248,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,269,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLQT shares. Noble Financial upgraded SelectQuote to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.30 million, a P/E ratio of -40.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other SelectQuote news, insider Sarah Taylor Anderson sold 50,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343.04. The trade was a 97.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 76,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 225,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

