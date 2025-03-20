HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price (up previously from $750.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $860.00.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $603.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $719.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $653.69. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,710.96, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. Analysts predict that HubSpot will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $394,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,930. This represents a 25.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total transaction of $6,885,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,048,310. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,997 shares of company stock worth $16,260,831. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

