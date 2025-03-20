Best Medical Stocks To Consider – March 19th

Eli Lilly and Company, Gilead Sciences, and UnitedHealth Group are the three Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are publicly traded shares of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including pharmaceutical firms, biomedical companies, and medical device manufacturers. These stocks are influenced by factors such as clinical trial outcomes, regulatory approvals, and innovations in medical technology, making them an important part of the investment landscape in health care. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $10.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $832.66. The company had a trading volume of 930,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,545. The stock has a market cap of $789.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $711.40 and a one year high of $972.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $833.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $840.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,977,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,692,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $119.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.38. The firm has a market cap of $133.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.21.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $502.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,152. The firm has a market cap of $459.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $510.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $548.54.

