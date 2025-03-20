Symmetry Partners LLC Takes $204,000 Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 79.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 199,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after acquiring an additional 99,455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $102.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.16. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.53 and a 52-week high of $102.90.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

