HUB Investment Partners LLC Has $6.55 Million Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,092 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.29. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.4117 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.