Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,220,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,550,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566,487 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,763,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579,169 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 333,731.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,626,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,444,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,621,963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,563,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,489,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IEF opened at $94.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.58. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.02 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

