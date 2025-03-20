Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $2.75 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,730,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,577,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,229,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.88.

Shares of MSI opened at $423.82 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.98 and a 52 week high of $507.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $447.89 and a 200-day moving average of $459.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

