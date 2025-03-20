Investment House LLC Has $366,000 Stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Investment House LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,225 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STLA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Stellantis by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in Stellantis by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

Stellantis Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of STLA opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.64. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $29.51.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

