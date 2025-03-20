H&T Group (LON:HAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 51.17 ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. H&T Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.06%.
H&T Group Stock Performance
Shares of HAT opened at GBX 400 ($5.20) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £174.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 353.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 360.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82, a current ratio of 15.96 and a quick ratio of 4.55. H&T Group has a 12-month low of GBX 325.50 ($4.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 440 ($5.72).
H&T Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from H&T Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. H&T Group’s payout ratio is 35.61%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
H&T Group Company Profile
H&T is the UK’s largest pawnbroker and provides a range of financial services to meet customers’ needs. We are the 6th largest retailer of high quality pre-owned and new jewellery and watches.
Our ambition is to make pawnbroking a more widely accepted and valued finance service.
