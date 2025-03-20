GM Advisory Group LLC Has $281,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Stryker by 94.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 618.2% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $378.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $383.99 and a 200-day moving average of $373.85. The firm has a market cap of $144.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYK

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.