FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,136 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,281,335,000 after purchasing an additional 67,502 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,042,050,000 after buying an additional 314,380 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $465,031,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500,736 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $422,202,000 after acquiring an additional 49,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sentry LLC now owns 1,217,117 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $342,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Stephens reduced their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler cut FedEx to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $347.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.48.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $713,371.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,886 shares in the company, valued at $30,984,589.98. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $273.98 per share, with a total value of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,176.66. This represents a 12.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock opened at $247.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $239.50 and a one year high of $313.84. The company has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.