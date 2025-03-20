GM Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

GM Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,691 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Cynosure Group LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Target by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,490 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Target from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.87.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $104.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.71. Target Co. has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

