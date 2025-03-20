Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases 22,169 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 22,169 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $474,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 463,848 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,178,000 after acquiring an additional 39,474 shares during the period. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in General Motors by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 202,054 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 19,924 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.47. General Motors has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to buy up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $73.00 price target on General Motors in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.