OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $4.02 Million Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,665 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 29,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 43.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth $64,771,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INDA stock opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average is $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $47.60 and a 52 week high of $59.49.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

