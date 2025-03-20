Evoke Wealth LLC Has $252,000 Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,685,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,738,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,403,000 after buying an additional 1,044,022 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 339.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,351,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,783,000 after buying an additional 1,043,993 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,568,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,472,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,822,000 after purchasing an additional 410,850 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $57.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $53.80 and a twelve month high of $63.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day moving average is $57.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1893 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

