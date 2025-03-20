Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases New Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of U. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 366.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,936,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,165 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,886,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,662,000 after purchasing an additional 944,709 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,317,000. Monolith Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,993,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on U. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Unity Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.61.

U opened at $21.53 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $29,781.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 483,417 shares in the company, valued at $9,963,224.37. This represents a 0.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 38,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $1,047,834.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,828,494 shares in the company, valued at $210,743,058.48. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 865,236 shares of company stock worth $20,849,425 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

