Xponance Inc. Lowers Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $104.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.89. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is -69.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised Crown Castle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

