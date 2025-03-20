TAP Consulting LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $266.32 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $242.92 and a 52 week high of $317.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $284.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.08.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

