Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,730,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,632,199,000 after acquiring an additional 132,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,162,000 after purchasing an additional 51,131 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 87.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 738,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,977,000 after buying an additional 345,268 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,959,000 after buying an additional 24,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,382,000 after buying an additional 45,947 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,571.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total value of $1,764,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,540,925.18. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.60.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $577.83 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $499.47 and a 1-year high of $595.17. The company has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $561.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

