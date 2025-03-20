Trillium Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enhancing Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $1,104,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 851,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,584,000 after purchasing an additional 34,344 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,538,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 82,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 748,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 59,283 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08. The stock has a market cap of $148.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

