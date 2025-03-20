GS Investments Inc. Sells 5,200 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

GS Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,197,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,329,000 after acquiring an additional 69,538 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,111,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,753,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,937,000 after buying an additional 85,976 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,634,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,619,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,439,000 after buying an additional 34,359 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.71 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.66.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0699 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

