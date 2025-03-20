GS Investments Inc. Sells 5,200 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

GS Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,197,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,329,000 after acquiring an additional 69,538 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,111,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,753,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,937,000 after buying an additional 85,976 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,634,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,619,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,439,000 after buying an additional 34,359 shares during the period.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.71 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.66.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.