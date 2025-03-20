Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Update

Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the February 13th total of 60,100 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:DAX opened at $41.24 on Thursday. Global X Dax Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $41.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.89 million, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Dax Germany ETF

Global X Dax Germany ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAX. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Global X Dax Germany ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Dax Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Global X Dax Germany ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Global X Dax Germany ETF by 452.3% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 51,058 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X Dax Germany ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the period.

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

