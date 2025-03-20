Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Update

Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the February 13th total of 60,100 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
NASDAQ:DAX opened at $41.24 on Thursday. Global X Dax Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $41.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.89 million, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.01.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.
Global X Dax Germany ETF Company Profile
The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.
