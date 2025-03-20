TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Upgraded at Veritas

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TFII. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from $176.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America cut shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from $156.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

TFI International Price Performance

TFI International stock opened at $83.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. TFI International has a 52-week low of $80.19 and a 52-week high of $162.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.40). TFI International had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 37,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 381,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,345,000 after purchasing an additional 112,455 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

