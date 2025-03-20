FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) Short Interest Update

FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FingerMotion

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNGR. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in FingerMotion during the fourth quarter worth about $871,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of FingerMotion by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of FingerMotion by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 16,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of FingerMotion by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 15,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

FingerMotion Stock Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ:FNGR opened at $1.51 on Thursday. FingerMotion has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $3.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69. The company has a market cap of $86.28 million, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of -0.74.

FingerMotion Company Profile

FingerMotion ( NASDAQ:FNGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative net margin of 16.14% and a negative return on equity of 51.57%.

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

