RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Upgraded by B. Riley to Strong-Buy Rating

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
RCM Technologies Stock Down 6.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average is $20.73. RCM Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $26.37. The company has a market capitalization of $113.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $76.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 58.70% and a net margin of 5.77%.
Institutional Trading of RCM Technologies
RCM Technologies Company Profile
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
