RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Upgraded by B. Riley to Strong-Buy Rating

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

RCM Technologies Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average is $20.73. RCM Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $26.37. The company has a market capitalization of $113.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $76.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 58.70% and a net margin of 5.77%.

Institutional Trading of RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCMT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in RCM Technologies during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Featured Stories

