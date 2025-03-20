Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Rating Increased to Hold at Nomura Securities

Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

LI has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC set a $38.50 price target on shares of Li Auto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Li Auto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

NASDAQ LI opened at $27.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.53. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 55.0% during the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,643,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,463 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,800,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,137,000 after purchasing an additional 99,539 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 422.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,252,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,410 shares during the period. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,508,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,172,000 after purchasing an additional 24,416 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,181,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,313,000 after purchasing an additional 530,390 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

