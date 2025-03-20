Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.08-2.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7-7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.74 billion. Jabil also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.950-8.950 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.83.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $139.29 on Thursday. Jabil has a 1 year low of $95.85 and a 1 year high of $174.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.07%.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $551,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,283. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $3,026,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,021,040.40. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,458. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

