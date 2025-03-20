FY2027 Earnings Estimate for CDW Issued By Zacks Research

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of CDW in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $11.37 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for CDW’s current full-year earnings is $9.41 per share.

Get CDW alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CDW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.67.

CDW Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CDW opened at $172.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.96. CDW has a twelve month low of $162.84 and a twelve month high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 55.42%.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of CDW

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,111,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 906.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,024,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,788 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in CDW by 7,029.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,466,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,025 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in CDW by 17,349.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,380,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,826,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CDW

(Get Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.